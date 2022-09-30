L﻿ivingston's impressive start to the season is a pleasant change for Jason Holt. Now the midfielder is urging his team to keep up the momentum as he targets a top-six finish.

The Lions won only one of their first eight league games in each of Holt's two previous campaigns at the club but recovered to finish in mid-table on both occasions.

This time they are sitting pretty in fifth, having won four of seven, with a trip to face St Mirren on Saturday up next.

"The start we've made has been a lot better than the previous two seasons I've been here," Holt said.

"We said towards the end of last season we wanted to get a wee bit of momentum to take into this season and I think we've managed to do that.

"We've been relatively consistent, especially considering we've had a difficult start in terms of fixtures. It's been a positive start and we're looking to build on it.

"As a group, we know we're more than capable of being in the top six. I think that is a realistic target for us."