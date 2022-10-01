S﻿teve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

The issues facing Wolves are easy to identify. Good in possession, toothless in attack.

Manager Bruno Lage's job has hardly been made easier by injuries to forwards Hwang Hee-chan, Raul Jimenez and long-term absentee Sasa Kalajdzic.

But he appeared to leave the club's travelling support perplexed by the decision to deploy midfielder Ruben Neves in the role once occupied by Conor Coady, at the heart of the visitors defence

A﻿nd it looks like being an extremely difficult campaign unless former Chelsea forward Diego Costa can hit the ground running at his new club.

Costa, who is closing in on 500 career appearances, won the Premier League twice with Chelsea and claimed several trophies with Atletico Madrid in two spells for the Spanish club.

B﻿ut just how much can be expected from a player who is approaching his 34th birthday having been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January, remains to be seen.