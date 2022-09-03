Forest 2-3 Bournemouth: What O'Neil said

Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O'Neil tells BBC Sport: "We just believed. The first half scoreline was harsh and there were moments we wasted but we were well in the game. Going in at 2-0 was a real blow for us. The boys still believed, made a few changes and dug in. Proud of what we achieved.

"The tactical change gave us control and caused them some problems. Give full credit to the boys, 2-0 down at a tough place especially where they have ben in the last few weeks. Massive for the boys.

"They are the best group I have worked with, intensity wise they are relentless and you saw that today. There is still work to do but the boys put so much in and they deserved that today.

"I enjoyed the second half. The Wolves game and first half here were tough. It has been a whirlwind the last four, five days and the staff still here have been so good for me. The full support."

Asked if he wants the job full-time: "I still haven't considered it, just desperate to get as many points for the club as I can. My thoughts are are on now to get ready for Brighton. Let's get the boys in and get to work."