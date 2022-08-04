By Jamie Lyall BBC Scotland

This was a hugely compelling European performance from Dundee United in only their second competitive outing of the season.

In the blink of an eye, Jack Ross has taken the foundations laid by Tam Courts and built upon them with canny additions, recruits who have breathed new life into the squad.

The tactical discipline and positional diligence typically evident in Ross teams were there in abundance, but so too was ambition, intricate football, and attacking menace.

Dylan Levitt, back from Manchester United after a fine loan spell, looked sharp. Steven Fletcher and Tony Watt were a mighty handful. Barring the odd Mark Birighitti distribution episode, United were largely unflustered at the back. Ryan Edwards and Charlie Mulgrew ruled the Dundonian skies.

What they needed, though, was ruthlessness. A sight of goal, an opportunity grasped. Something to defend and cling to next week when the screws are turned and the pressure mounts.

Glenn Middleton delivered that clinical touch. A tantalising, dizzying opportunity beckons in next Thursday's second leg.