Sutton's predictions: Fulham v Liverpool

Sutton's prediction: 0-3

Ali is right to say I'm not going to follow Lawro and back Liverpool to win every week - I want to banish that kind of bias!

But he's wrong to think I'm going to say they will lose this one.

Liverpool were very good in the Community Shield and Saturday is going to be a difficult day for Fulham on their return to the top flight. I think they will struggle all season too.

ABB's prediction: 0-4

Marco Silva hasn't been very optimistic talking about his squad recently as Fulham try to end their yo-yo existence, bouncing between the Premier League and the Championship. Liverpool will be ruthless and I think this has the potential to be a bit of a mauling.

Find out how Sutton and Bruce-Ball think the rest of the weekend's action will go and vote on the result you expect here