Akio eyes return after 'surgery went well'

William Akio will be hoping his luck has turned after the Ross County forward announced that "surgery went well" on a knee injury picked up during his debut for the Scottish Premiership club.

The Kenya-born 24-year-old arrived in Dingwall in a blaze of ignominy after what some commentators billed as the worst miss in history.

Akio's final appearance for Valour, in the Canadian Premier League against HFX Wanderers, was marked by an amazing clearance - at the wrong end - when he booted away Alessandro Riggi's goalbound effort in celebration thinking it had already crossed the line.

Having then signed for County, the South Sudan international came on as a first-half substitute against East Fife, set up two goals in a 7-0 League Cup group-stage romp, only to then be forced off before the end with an injury.

Now Akio has declared "I will be back stronger than ever" after undergoing surgery.