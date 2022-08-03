Brentford lost both Premier League fixtures against Leicester City last season, by the same 2-1 scoreline. The Bees had previously never lost a top-flight game against the Foxes (W2 D2).

This is the first time that Leicester City will begin a league campaign against Brentford, with the Foxes unbeaten in their past six meetings against the Bees (W5 D1) since a 3-2 defeat at home in March 1953 in the second tier.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, with only Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney (8 each) netting more.