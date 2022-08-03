Leicester v Brentford: Pick of the stats

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Bryan Mbeumo Getty Images

  • Brentford lost both Premier League fixtures against Leicester City last season, by the same 2-1 scoreline. The Bees had previously never lost a top-flight game against the Foxes (W2 D2).

  • This is the first time that Leicester City will begin a league campaign against Brentford, with the Foxes unbeaten in their past six meetings against the Bees (W5 D1) since a 3-2 defeat at home in March 1953 in the second tier.

  • Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, with only Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney (8 each) netting more.

  • Brentford’s Keane Lewis-Potter has scored in his side’s opening league game in each of the past two seasons, doing so for Hull at Gillingham in 2020-21, and at Preston in 2021-22.