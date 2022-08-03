After Diogo Jota signed his new contract, we asked how happy you are that he'll be staying with Liverpool and how you'd rate his impact since arriving from Wolves in 2020.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Aarif: Delighted to see us secure Jota 'the slotter' for his prime years. He has loads of room for improvement in his overall play but has this uncanny ability to pop up in the right position at the right time and knows how to finish. The best Portuguese player in the world bar none over the past few years!

Connor: Nunez coming in has maybe made people forget how good Jota is. Jota is a potential superstar, so diverse and has that hunger and bite we love from a Klopp player. He guarantees you 20 goals a season all comps. He’s got a bit of Bobby in him playing as a CF, but has that striker's instinct to want goals. Very happy to see him commit his best years.

HappyAl: Absolutely made up with Jota staying. He’s a classic Klopp signing - arrived without much hype, for a relatively modest fee and Klopp has taken him to the next level. Can only be a good thing.

Tom: It is vital that we sign Diogo up for another five years. He was our driving force last season from October - February and he only stopped performing as well then because we signed a man named Luis Diaz.

Chris: Jota is an exceptional player who has kind of been unlucky with the way things have worked out with Diaz. He was third choice up front until Diaz arrived but he's now fighting with Bobby too. To his credit he's very versatile so I'm looking forward to seeing him upfront more and using his trademark heading skills.