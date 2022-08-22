We asked for your views following Newcastle's enthralling 3-3 draw with Manchester City at St James' Park.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Neil: Great result, great match, great atmosphere! That’s the best I’ve seen a Newcastle team play since the Robson era. Yes City came back but they are the best team in the country and one of the best in Europe but we had them rocking today.

Steven: What a fantastic match for the neutral! Love watching Newcastle when we drive against the defence, picking little pockets and turning teams around! Allan Saint-Maximin showed how much of a team player he can be. He had hardly a strike at goal all day but was another Newcastle Man of the Match.

James: A far cry from the "park the bus" displays seen in recent years under Benitez and Bruce. Comparisons to 'The Entertainers' era are inevitable when playing such fast-paced high-risk attacking football - but there was real quality to back it up. We still needed a bit of luck and Nick Pope has more than justified his transfer with some excellent saves.

Ian: A good performance, and another step forward for confidence. Let's not get carried away. Step by step. Well done lads.