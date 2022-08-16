Xhaka full of praise for 'proper striker' Jesus

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka was glowing in his praise for team-mate Gabriel Jesus after the striker scored twice in the 4-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

"He is very, very special," Xhaka told 5 Live Sport. "I am more than happy for him. Not only the goals and assists, but his work.

"When he misses something he is very angry. He is a proper striker in the box when you need him to score. He doesn’t need many chances. We can see the quality. He was unbelievable."

Mikel Arteta said he is very happy with the atmosphere around the Emirates and midfielder Xhaka agreed there are good vibes amongst the squad too.

He said: "We are looking happy, all of us. The atmosphere and the spirit is very good between the players and the staff but we have a lot to improve. Let's see what happens in the future."

Arsenal head to the south coast on Saturday to take on Bournemouth (1730 BST).