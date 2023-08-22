Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin has been speaking to BBC Sport after Manchester City's win against Newcastle on Saturday: "Newcastle United visiting the Etihad should have been a huge test for Manchester City.

"Pep Guardiola's side were stretched by a midweek Super Cup win over Sevilla after penalties, were without the injured Kevin de Bruyne and no longer able to call on Ilkay Gundogan or Riyad Mahrez to pick up the creative slack. So Newcastle fans were licking their lips beforehand but they left the Etihad licking their wounds.

"Guardiola simply moved Phil Foden in from the wide area, who then dominated the game with his creativity, vision and work rate.

"Foden has been literally waiting on the wings, but like many of us who were habitually stuck out wide, he is better suited to playing centrally and has been desperate to get a chance in there.

"Instead of being peripheral and dependent on service, now as the 'number 10' behind the central striker, every play is going through him, and he is continually involved.

"De Bruyne will be back in time, but the link-ups between Foden and Haaland were exceptional against Newcastle, their on-field understanding almost telepathic. This relationship could grow to be the most important at the club and maybe in the entire EPL over the next few months."

