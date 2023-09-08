The stats behind Dundee's Premiership season so far

Four games, five points. Dundee's start to the Premiership campaign can be filed under solid.

With a new-look squad and a rookie manager, the top-flight newcomers are sitting sixth and have been far from out of their depth back among the big boys.

Their opening might have been even better had they shown more finesse in front of goal. Dundee have netted five times, but their expected goals (XG) is 6.65, suggesting they haven't made the most of their opportunities.

Indeed, striker Zach Robinson's individual XG of 2.47 is the highest of any player in the league, yet he has still to break his Premiership duck.

And Dundee rank lowly for shots on target, mustering 14 so far - only Aberdeen, Livingston and St Johnstone have had fewer.

The Dees have had a good spread of goals, with five different players getting on the scoresheet.

Luke McCowan chipped in with a cracking strike to sink Hearts and also stands out as a creative force. The midfielder's 10 chances created is a total bettered only by Rangers' James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.

McCowan isn't afraid to do the dirty work either - he was won possession 38 times, with only Tavernier and St Mirren's Ryan Strain (both 39) eclipsing him.

In defence, Dundee have conceded five times so far, which is slightly higher than their XG against of 4.61. Three goals shipped from set-pieces - a league high - highlights an aspect of defending that perhaps needs work.

But the Dark Blues have been diligent in restricting opponents, with 13 shots faced the fourth lowest total in the division.