Hibs seek new recruits & first league win

Hibs aim to be “active” in the final week of the transfer window and may bring players in on loan, says manager Lee Johnson.

The Easter Road club have made nine signings this summer but Johnson says injuries leaves them with gaps to plug.

“We’re really trying to be active,” he said. “I’m happy with the squad we’ve got. We are two or three out which might require a bit of short-term help, whether it be a loan.

“[Harry] McKirdy is out and [Chris] Cadden, we know what he gives us down that right-hand side. Obviously Jojo Wollacott is out as well. We need to fill those gaps.”

Having opened with back-to-back defeats, Johnson is desperate for a first win of the Premiership season when Hibs host Livingston on Saturday in the wake of their 5-0 European thrashing by Aston Villa.

“Once it settles down Saturday to Saturday it changes a lot and we step out on the pitch with so much more vigour and energy. But I don’t wan to give anybody any excuse going into this game,” he added.

“We want it desperately. We are a good side. I have no fears in us over the course of the season competing exactly where everybody expects us to.

“But it’s a new season still and we want that first win.”