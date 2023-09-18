We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your comments:

Villa fans

Simon: A smash and grab if ever there was one. On the plus side, three points in the bag, goalscorers spread across the team, dominating possession. The downsides... Watkins struggling to justify his starting place, and a lack of creativity in final third. A lot of huffing and puffing, but we badly miss Buendia and what he adds. We need another number nine and 10.

Rodney: Certainly not a classic performance from Villa - and I thought that VAR would affect the result like it has far too many times since its introduction. But three points is three points.

Sam: After missing clear-cut chances during 85 minutes, it felt like one of those days when we would bemoan our lack of clinical finishing. Step up Jhon Dhran to score a world-class goal to start the comeback. Emery did well to change tactics which weren't working against a well-organised Palace team. Refreshing to see us fight until the end.

R: Good performance from Crystal Palace, but an even better performance from Villa. Two years ago after going behind, Villa would have given up. But this team kept going and never gave up, and got the result that deserved. Duran looks an exciting prospect. I would be tempted to play him with Watkins.

Palace fans

Jay: Why do we always think we can defend a 1-0 lead? The game now lasts upwards of 100 minutes and we could never do it over 90. Not buying a striker in the window will come back to bite us.

Gerry: The difference in quality was clear to see. Palace’s lack of potency in attack and inability to close games out again gave away points. We are also beginning to look weak in defence. Joel Ward's legs have long gone and our ability to defend crosses exposes us all too often. The penalty was a farce and turned the game around. A draw would have deserved.

Richard: A late collapse by the Eagles coming from a penalty that should never have stood. Chris Richards clearly plays the ball in the tackle. The issue then though would have been a pass back to the goalkeeper. Unfortunate for Palace who deserved a point out of this one. Also, I can’t help feeling angry when I see goals scored at 100-plus minutes.

Rich: Utterly diabolical decision to give the penalty and encroachment was in front of the referee! Fine margins went to the home team. Not a good start, but I thought we were most likely to score second half until their worldie. Then it was never going to go our way. Eze was under pressure to perform but missed a clinical touch. Roy must be fuming!