Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 West Ham: In pictures

Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 West Ham: In picturesimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionWest Ham were greeted by a boisterous home crowd in Zagreb as they began their Europa League campaign against the Croatian champions at Maksimir StadiumPublished1 hour agoimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionBut it was the 2,000 visiting Hammers fans celebrating after 21 minutes when Michail Antonio intercepted an underhit backpass to round home goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and slide the ball home for his fifth goal of the seasonimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionThe match featured another dominant display from England midfielder Declan Rice on his 150th appearance for the club, with boss David Moyes praising the 22-year-old afterwards for trying to "take himself to the next level"image source, Getty Imagesimage captionMoyes also introduced several players into his side for the first time this season, with Kurt Zouma and Nikola Vlasic impressing on their full debuts and Ryan Fredericks (pictured), Manuel Lanzini and Issa Diop also performing well image source, Getty Imagesimage captionBut it was Rice who sealed West Ham's first victory in Europe since 1999 - outside qualifying games - when he won back possession and drove into the Dinamo area before dispatching a powerful left-foot shot into the net