It's time to let someone else drive our club forward - Burrows

Outgoing chief executive Alan Burrows says it is time for someone with "new, exciting ideas and a different approach" to drive Motherwell forward.

Burrows has made the shock announcement that after eight years in the role he is stepping down as chief executive, although will stay in post until a replacement is found.

“I have discussed my future with the chairman for some time and although there isn’t always an ideal time, I felt a new year gives everyone the chance for fresh start," said Burrows.

"I would like to give someone else the chance to drive our club forward. Someone who can perhaps bring new, exciting ideas and a different approach.

“Although I’ll shortly leave Fir Park for the last time, my heart will always be with this fantastic club.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I resign from a club that I love dearly.

“I have hugely enjoyed working with my fellow directors, the amazing, hard-working staff and the countless players, managers and coaches in that time.

“I would also like to thank the supporters who accepted me as one of them, and gave me room and time to get comfortable in my role, particularly at the start."