"A club in disarray." "A complete mess." "Not enjoyable to watch."

Those are the views of BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily pundits after watching Chelsea slump to a 4-0 defeat at Manchester City in the FA Cup third round.

Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker listened to the away supporters chanting the names of sacked manager Thomas Tuchel and former owner Roman Abramovich and believes head coach Graham Potter's position at Stamford Bridge is precarious.

"When the fans turn on you, you have big problems," Reo-Coker said. "Potter knew what he was getting into when he took that job. It's a high-pressure environment and a dressing room full of big characters and big personalities.

"They do not look like they are performing for Potter and there doesn't seem to be a plan or structure. The new owners have not got a clue what they are doing."

While accepting Potter's playing style seems "confused", Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards blamed the players for the side's performances.

"I don't use this word lightly, but I think they have been a disgrace," he said. "The way they are playing and their lack of focus, commitment to doing the basics and not listening to the manager is not acceptable.

"Potter deserved a big job - he's a really good manager. They have to stick with him."

