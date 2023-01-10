Why I'm supporting Ten Hag's move for Weghorst

Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock

Erik ten Hag looks to have found his quick striker fix and Wout Weghorst could be landing at Old Trafford.

United's interest has received a mixed reception, but I'm not on the side of the sceptics. I would welcome Weghorst to Ten Hag's Red Devils revolution - and here's why.

There seems to be confusion about what Ten Hag's preferred striker profile is. Well, the 6ft 6in Dutchman fits it.

United's boss has regularly favoured using a 'big man' to great effect, through the likes of Kasper Dolberg, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Sebastien Haller (twice).

His interest in Weghorst comes as no surprise. The 30-year-old is a pressing monster. He also boasts an impactful back-to-goal quality, is a prolific finisher when chances fall his way, and thrives off set-pieces.

Don't get me wrong, Weghorst isn't perfect. He's not as mobile as United's fluid style demands and that can break up transitions.

But I back him to be an effective, 0.5 goals-per-game, short-term solution who can offer something different to the one striker Ten Hag currently has at his disposal.