Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The past three games have underlined both how difficult it will be for Aston Villa to keep pushing up the Premier League and continue the forward momentum of last season - but also how much potential there is, especially in the younger players, at the club to help them achieve it.

Perhaps the 3-0 margin of victory over Everton last weekend was a little generous, just as the previous 3-0 defeat at Chelsea had been a harsh verdict, but that result gave more evidence that Villa have invested well again, and can score goals when chances arise.

The side that plays at Manchester United will probably be rather different to the Carabao Cup team at Chelsea, but Emi Buendia showed that he’s ready to go again, and Villa’s squad depth was demonstrated to good effect.

They may need all of that against United - and you know who, of course - but this Villa side stand on ceremony for nobody, and are unlikely to be cowed by reputation.