Everton v Watford: Last time out

Everton host Watford in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Theo Walcott struck an injury-time winner as 10-man Everton came back from two goals down to beat Watford 3-2 in a topsy-turvy encounter at Vicarage Road in February 2020.

Goals from Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra had put Watford in control but Toffees central defender Yerry Mina scored twice in first-half added time to level it.

Everton were reduced to 10 men following Fabian Delph's dismissal for two yellow cards but Walcott finished off a late counter-attack, as Watford pressed for the winner, to clinch the points.