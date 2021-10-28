Aston Villa v West Ham: Last time out

Aston Villa host West Ham in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Loan signing Jesse Lingard scored twice on his West Ham debut as David Moyes' side cruised to a 3-1 victory away to Aston Villa in February.

Manchester United loanee Lingard - making his first Premier League start in 13 months - struck twice in the second half to maintain the Hammers' push for a top-four place.

Tomas Soucek had put the visitors in front at Villa Park while Ollie Watkins gave Villa a glimmer of hope before Lingard's second sealed matters.