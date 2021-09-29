Porto 1-5 Liverpool: In picturesimage source, Getty Imagesimage caption, Mohamed Salah scored his 30th and 31st Champions League goals against Porto, overtaking Samuel Eto’o (30 goals) to become the competition’s second-highest-scoring African player, behind only Didier Drogba (44 goals)Published15 minutes agoimage source, Getty Imagesimage caption, Sadio Mane added Liverpool's second goal of the evening with an easy finish after James Milner had swept the ball across the penalty areaimage source, Getty Imagesimage caption, Porto keeper Diogo Costa was left scrambling as he unsuccessfully tried to stop Roberto Firmino's shot from crossing the goallineimage source, Getty Imagesimage caption, The Brazilian scored two goals on his return from the hamstring injury he suffered against Chelsea in late Augustimage source, Getty Imagesimage caption, A convincing win will give Jurgen Klopp's side confidence as they head into Sunday's top-of-the-table encounter with Manchester City