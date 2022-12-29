Philippe Coutinho has denied reports he wants to leave Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

The Brazilian attacker has endured a frustrating season so far after being signed by previous Villa boss Steven Gerrard last January.

"In the last few days I've seen a lot of news with my name but so far, OK, the problem is now that some lies have started and I'm here to clarify," he said in a social media post.

"NEVER and at any moment had any kind of conversation of mine asking to leave the club, because I'm happy here and my family too.

"My only focus now that I'm recovered from the injury is to work at the maximum every day, to play in a high level and help the club and my team mates to achieve our goals."