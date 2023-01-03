Analysis: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

A frustrating night for Arsenal brought to an end their 11-match winning streak at Emirates Stadium, with a resilient Newcastle holding on until the bitter end for a point.

It was a hard-fought performance from both sides which was ultimately lacking in chances and quality in the final third.

Mikel Arteta cut an aggravated figure on the touchline throughout. No more so than when Arsenal appealed for a penalty for a handball in the dying minutes of the game and emotions spilled over.

Arsenal felt they also should have had one for an earlier challenge from Dan Burn on Gabriel.

The Gunners maintain their eight-point advantage at the top of the Premier League and on reflection Arteta can still assess a job being well done.