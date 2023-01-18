Leicester have been linked with a £30m move for Fiorentina's Argentina striker Nicolas Gonzalez.

The 24-year-old was initially named in Argentina's squad for the World Cup but missed out on the tournament because of injury.

Speaking on the latest episode of Transfer Gossip Daily, the Daily Telegraph's Luke Edwards said: "What it tells us is that Leicester are struggling.

"Brendan Rodgers made complaints in the summer about not having money to spend and he was talking about his net spend again recently. Leicester have chosen not to replace their manager but I think they do have to give him better tools to do the job.

"Jamie Vardy is 36 now and he's been used as a 'super sub' effectively this season. I think his powers are on the wane. Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho haven't replicated the goals that Vardy gave them. Leicester have looked a bit light in that area of the pitch.

"Gonzalez hasn't been particularly prolific in Italy but he's obviously a good player with a good pedigree."

