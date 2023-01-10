Celtic forward offered chance to double money - gossip
Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis has been offered the chance to double his wages if he joins Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds. (Express), external
With six clubs interested in Giakoumakis, 28, Celtic could take in £8m for the striker. (Sun), external
Sampdoria are also among the clubs interested in the Greece international. (Mail)
Torino are considering reviving their interest in Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, 26. (Record), external