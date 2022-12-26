Everton v Wolves: Team news

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in training after a knee injury but this game could come too soon.

Winger Andros Townsend will definitely miss out after a setback with his own knee problem, while Conor Coady is ineligible to face his parent club.

Wolves will assess defender Jonny and midfielder Boubacar Traore, who both missed the EFL Cup win over Gillingham.

Forward Matheus Cunha has agreed to sign from Atletico Madrid but the deal won't be official until January.

