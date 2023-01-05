Lamie confident Motherwell can 'click' after miserable run

Defender Ricki Lamie is sure Motherwell will start to pick up points if they maintain recent performance levels.

Steven Hammell’s side sit 10th in the Premiership after just one win in their last 10 outings.

"You look at the league table and that’s the only story that gets told," he said.

"We have been playing some good stuff. We have good players in our ranks and that’s where the belief stems from. We have players that can go and win games and we are creating, which is another good sign.

"We just need it to click and go and get a happy medium between playing some good stuff and getting points on the board."

Hibs visit Fir Park on Sunday with manager Lee Johnson under pressure following nine defeats in 11 matches.

"It will be a great game," said Lamie. "Earlier on in the season at Easter Road it was tightly-contested with one goal the margin. We will be looking to be on the right side of the result this time.

"We are well aware the home form is something we need to improve and every game is a chance to do that."