Analysis: Man Utd 2-1 Man City

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Manchester City’s disappointment at a second successive defeat following the EFL Cup loss to Southampton was only worsened by their fury at the manner of the loss at Manchester United.

City were convinced Marcus Rashford was interfering with play, even though he did not touch the ball, as he chased Casemiro’s pass in the lead up to Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser.

Rashford’s subsequent winner encapsulated a frustrating day for manager Pep Guardiola and his side after they looked in control after substitute Jack Grealish headed them in front on the hour.

City were improved from the loss at St. Mary’s but the champions are still not playing with their usual fluency, indeed it was a day when even Erling Haaland could not exert his influence, getting only 19 touches and five inside United’s box.

Arsenal now have the chance to add to City’s miserable weekend when the leaders travel to Tottenham on Sunday, where victory will open up an eight-point gap at the top of the table.