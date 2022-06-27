'Stewart to be offered raise amid Rangers interest'

Sunderland are ready to offer Ross Stewart more money, despite the 25-year-old Scotland striker earning an automatic rise after helping them win promotion to the English Championship, in a bid to fend off interest from Rangers and a litany of other English clubs. (Daily Record), external

Rijeka midfielder Ivan Lepinjica has refused to rule out a move to Rangers despite the 22-year-old defensive midfielder eyeing a move to one of Europe's top leagues and with Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers among Premier League clubs interested in him. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Derby County captain Tom Lawrence is not on Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's wish list despite a report in the Daily Mail suggesting the Ibrox club are interested in the 28-year-old forward along with Sheffield United, Watford and West Bromwich Albion. (Daily Record), external

Aaron Ramsey's future after his disappointing loan spell with Rangers is no clearer after a move from Juventus to Fatih Karagumruk in Turkey fell through despite interest in the 31-year-old midfielder from former head coach Andrea Pirlo. (Scottish Sun), external

