Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Liverpool this summer and where the Reds need to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Joe C: Time to bring in Jude Bellingham to strengthen our core! Him and Darwin Nunez would be a brilliant transfer window. Maybe some cover for Trent as well!

Phil: We need depth in midfield. Declan Rice would be the perfect replacement for Henderson as he gets on a bit - Frenkie de Jong would be a dream but can’t see that happening.

Peter: Time to cash in on both Salah and Mane if they aren’t signing new contracts. I would welcome Nunez coming in but would also like to see Bellingham join. Jurgen and his colleagues have shown themselves to be very astute and have earned the trust of fans to make great decisions and keep building and evolving.

Harry: Liverpool’s attack this season has been stunning but I think that the potential signing of Darwin Nunez would give the team an extra flare of finishing that we have needed and at times lacked when it mattered. Another signing I am in favour of is Gavi. He looks an amazing transfer and has had links to the club, a lot of promise there I think.

Chris: Nunez fills a gap we've had for far too long but I don't see it as a like-for-like replacement for Mane and we shouldn't be shy in adding to our attack but no obvious options. Clearly most of leftover budget will be going on midfielders; Gavi in the pipeline and Bellingham... if only. For me Youri Tielemans is underrated, safe and mature and should be considered.

Have your say here