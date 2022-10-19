T﻿oday marks 20 years since Wayne Rooney scored his first Premier League goal for Everton with that eye-catching late winner over Arsenal.

A﻿t the time it made him the Premier League's youngest scorer.

W﻿hen Rooney re-joined Everton in 2017, BBC Sport spoke to the late Bob Pendleton - the former scout who discovered him and took him to the Toffees. He duly reflected on that landmark Arsenal goal.

"All of my family are season ticket holders and I had my son Robert next to me, with my wife and girls several rows in front," Pendleton said.

"In the last minute the ball dropped to Wayne, still only 16, and I said to Robert: "He'll hit this." Dear me. Robert's glasses were hanging off his face as we all went berserk when it hit the net.

"I just recall being stunned at what he'd done.

"All my family met by one of the exits and as I walked down I could see my daughters' eyes filling up. I'm an emotional man and we all just cried our eyes out. It was an incredible feeling.

"Wayne's mum popped around the corner too and her face said it all, she was overjoyed. Needless to say, the whole pub wanted to speak to me after the game."

