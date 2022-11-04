Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle’s game against Southampton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Callum Wilson "should be OK" after revealing on the Footballer’s Football podcast he’d been "a bit rundown" this week. Fabian Schar looks set to play, while Karl Darlow is back in training and Paul Dummett is getting closer.

Howe heaped praise on Miguel Almiron: "I instantly loved him, even from afar. He’s a difficult player to contain because of his work-rate. He’s added end product this season to his brilliant work out of possession and it pleases me greatly."

The Magpies boss has never discussed Jack Grealish’s disparaging comments about the forward: "Miggy’s motivations are much bigger and far more positive than that."

On reaching 12 months in charge of Newcastle next Wednesday, Howe said: "It’s gone so quickly. We had a clear idea of what we wanted to do and found a group that was very open and really wanted to be coached. The improvements we’ve found have come from hard work and brilliant performances by the players."

He noted how the away game at Southampton last season was pivotal for Bruno Guimaraes, who scored the winner: "It started his journey in displaying how good he is. He’s scored goals, which we didn’t really predict, and has influenced us in all areas. He’s been outstanding and hopefully a lot more to come."

