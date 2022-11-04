Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has returned to training after missing two matches with a foot problem.

Manager Pep Guardiola will provide a squad fitness update later on Friday.

In-form Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano faces a lengthy absence after suffering a ruptured Achilles during training this week.

Bobby Decordova-Reid is suspended for accumulating five bookings but Layvin Kurzawa has overcome a calf injury and could be involved.

