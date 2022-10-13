What is Leeds' best centre-back pairing?

In the latest episode of Don't Go To Bed Just Yet, the panel discuss Leeds' defensive problems and as what is the best centre-back pairing?

With J﻿unior Firpo's injury and the lack of summer recruitment at left-back, Pascal Struijk has been occupying that position.

But BBC Radio Leeds reporter Adam Pope believes Struijk should be lining up alongside Robin Koch in the centre of Leeds' back four.

He said: "On the centre-back issue, having seen Struijk cope really well at left-back I think he is the most talented left-sided central defender. He’s clearly the future.

"The globalisation of Liam Cooper’s mistakes as if he has done it all of his career is really unfair and he still has something to offer. He is still coming back from a bit of time out and is going to have a bit of rustiness.

"Robin Koch is the best fit at right centre-back. Llorente is brilliant as a passer but all round has more mistakes in him. For me, going forward pretty soon you are going to be looking at Struijk and Koch I would suggest."

