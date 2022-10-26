Clinical Dons outperforming their XG

Aberdeen are sitting pretty in third place in the Premiership. And Opta's stats reveal they are outperforming their XG (expected goals) with some clinical finishing.

I﻿n 11 league games, J﻿im Goodwin's side have netted 22 goals, a whopping 4.5 more than their XG.

Lethal stuff. Especially striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes, who has five goals from an XG of just 2.09, making him the second most over-performing striker in the league (behind Rangers' Antonio Colak).

In defence, the Dons have conceded one more than their XG of 15. So, room for improvement there, but it's worth bearing in mind that St Mirren and Livingston are the only clubs to have conceded fewer goals that their XG suggests they should.