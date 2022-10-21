T﻿hursday's 3-0 loss to Fulham was the final nail in the coffin for Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

I﻿n his 11 months in charge, Gerrard led Villa to 13 wins from 40 games.

D﻿id the club lose its way? Did the players lack direction? Villa only won one of the 19 Premier League games in which they conceded first under Gerrard (D5 L13), beating Leicester in December 2021.

So was it the right decision to sack him? And who would you like to see replace him?

H﻿ave your say here