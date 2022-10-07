Perraud gears up for City challenge
- Published
Southampton full-back Romain Perraud wants his team-mates to be "more clinical in both boxes" as they prepare for a daunting trip to free-scoring champions Manchester City.
The Saints have lost their last three games, all by a one-goal scoreline, and Perraud says Ralph Hasenhuttl's side know what they need to do to turn the fine margins in their favour.
"At the moment, we're not clinical enough in both boxes," he told BBC Radio Solent. "We need to be more solid and then more killer up front as well.
"Everybody needs to adapt to the way we play and our shape, especially as we had some players arrive right at the end of the window.
"This is the difference between us losing 1-0 and winning 1-0."
Perraud has three starts so far this season and says he is "ready for when the gaffer wants me to play", including at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
"I have to do my job," he said. "We need to react, to do more and personally I need to try more. Against City, you need to concentrate 100% because they are very smart in the way they play."