S﻿outhampton full-back Romain Perraud wants his team-mates to be "more clinical in both boxes" as they prepare for a daunting trip to free-scoring champions Manchester City.

T﻿he Saints have lost their last three games, all by a one-goal scoreline, and Perraud says Ralph Hasenhuttl's side know what they need to do to turn the fine margins in their favour.

"﻿At the moment, we're not clinical enough in both boxes," he told BBC Radio Solent. "We need to be more solid and then more killer up front as well.

"﻿Everybody needs to adapt to the way we play and our shape, especially as we had some players arrive right at the end of the window.

"﻿This is the difference between us losing 1-0 and winning 1-0."

P﻿erraud has three starts so far this season and says he is "ready for when the gaffer wants me to play", including at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

"﻿I have to do my job," he said. "We need to react, to do more and personally I need to try more. Against City, you need to concentrate 100% because they are very smart in the way they play."