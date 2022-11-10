West Ham’s Declan Rice says being named in the England squad for the World Cup will live with him forever.

The Hammers captain becomes the 13th Hammer to represent England at a World Cup, the last being Matthew Upson in 2010.

This will be the 23-year-old’s second major tournament after playing a starting role in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final.

"It’s crazy!" Rice told the club website. "It’s not really hit me yet, to be honest.

"I think I might be one of less than 500 Englishmen who have gone to a World Cup, and there's so many people in this country want to be a footballer and I’m one of 26 players who has been selected to go, so it's an honour and one that will now live with me forever.

"I'm looking forward to it. I’m obviously wishing all my team-mates the best as well, but obviously want us to win it."