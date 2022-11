Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has been named in the USA's World Cup squad, while Rangers pair James Sands and Malik Tillman miss out.

Cameron-Vickers will look to add to his 11-cap haul at his first major tournament, with the USA returning to the World Cup finals for the first time since 2014.

Gregg Berhalter's side open against Wales on 21 November and also face England and Iran in Group B.