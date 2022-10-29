Postecoglou expects another stern Livi test

Ange Postecoglou is braced for another formidable test in Livingston after Celtic earned their first win at the Tony Macaroni Arena in 15 years on their previous visit.

Celtic had not won in five trips to West Lothian before taking an important step towards reclaiming the Premiership title last season when they triumphed 3-1 over David Martindale's men in March.

"It doesn't make the challenge easier because we have won there before," said Postecoglou.

"It wasn't just the fact that we won the game, we played really well.

"But it also shows that it's not a challenge that is insurmountable either, which I think it was beginning to feel like because we hadn't won there for a while.

"What we showed last year is that you can actually play good football, or play the kind of football we want, and get a win.

"But the fact we did it last year doesn't mean automatically that it's going to roll out this year. We have got to make sure we are ready for it, and expecting a tough challenge, and find a way to overcome it."