M﻿arco Silva said Fulham's impressive goalscoring record this season is a continuation of the hard work from their Championship-winning season.

Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham have scored more than Fulham's 22 goals in the Premier League so far this season.

S﻿ilva said: "This is a fantastic number.

"I have to be realistic and honest. Of course it reflects our philosophy, the way we prepare our team, the way we embrace all the challenges as well. We have to keep going.

"I can’t say it’s just the beginning, but it is too soon to take conclusions from the situation. It’s clear in my opinion that it reflects the way we want to play and what we are creating from last season. It is not just from this season, we scored more than 100 goals during one season.

"I know the competition is different but it is an outstanding number and now we are keeping the same philosophy and that is the main thing. For us to have these numbers right now is a great achievement."

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored nine of those league goals for Fulham, with only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane netting more.

"He is just doing what we did last season," said Silva.

"We are preparing him in the same way, we are preparing the players around him in the same way.

"The numbers of Mitrovic are unbelievable, they are outstanding. Since I arrived in this football club, in 57 games he scored 52 goals. It is an unbelievable number for a striker.

"What I want is to keep enjoying the moments with him, to keep giving him the conditions to improve. If we provide for him, as a team I know he will keep scoring."