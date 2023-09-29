Denholm caps 'a big few months' with new deal

Midfielder Aidan Denholm has continued his remarkable Hearts renaissance by signing a new deal keeping him at Tynecastle until 2026.

The 19-year-old academy graduate was released in the summer before being brought back to the club on a 12-month contract by Steven Naismith and has gone on to make six appearances, including two starts.

Head coach Naismith said: “We’ve been really happy with Aidan’s development since we came in.

“I worked closely with him during our time together in the B Team and his potential was evident. What he’s done since is worked hard and learned from the coaches and his team-mates and that, together with his talent, has got him to this point.

“It’s been a big few months for Aidan and, knowing his character, he’ll strive to improve week by week to be as successful as he can be at Hearts.”

Sporting director Joe Savage says Denholm's progress from academy to first team is "proof that the opportunities are there for those that really want it".