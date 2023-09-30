Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Arsenal fan and actor Jazzie Zonzolo, star of new film Sumotherhood.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Erik ten Hag could breathe a little bit easier after Manchester United's win over Burnley last weekend, which ended a run of three defeats, and it was important they backed it up midweek.

United did that when they comfortably beat Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, but the difference when they meet again this time is that both teams will field their strongest line-ups.

We know Palace will set up to be resilient and aim to hit United on the counter-attack, and I am expecting this game to be a lot closer - but United should come out on top again.

Jazzie's prediction: I'm going with Palace here. 0-1

