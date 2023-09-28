Jackson saves goalscoring blushes
- Published
Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport
"Chelsea have scored."
The message from both friends and rivals that likely lit up the phones of most Chelsea fans on Wednesday night after Nicolas Jackson scored the Blues' first and now only goal of September in their win over Brighton.
It has been a torrid month in front of goal for Mauricio Pochettino's side, despite the stats suggesting how much better they should have been doing on that front.
Jackson, like the rest of his team-mates, just has not been able to find that golden touch. It was not for the want of trying after coming away from games against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth rueing chances someone of his quality should have put away.
But, against the Seagulls, he found his composure and coolly slotted in from Cole Palmer's pass inside the box just after half-time.
The forward thought he had doubled his and Chelsea's tally for the night and the month, but a marginal offside meant he just had to settle for the one.
Pochettino said it "must be" a turning point for the side and for Jackson it could be just the confidence boost he needs.
The 22-year-old has not been afraid to put in the hard yards for the team since joining in the summer, once again finding himself covering all areas of the pitch.
Crucially for the Blues, however, he also found himself dominating in attacking areas too.
Jackson topped the stats across both sides during the game for expected goals (XG), total shots, shots on target, shots inside the box and big chances. While he also had the most touches in the opposition box for Chelsea.
It is a welcome sight for fans as in the defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday he played more of a role in his own box than at the other end.
There will be a tinge of frustration for both the player and those around the club that his ill-discipline this campaign sees him now having to sit out the next Premier League match.
But as the team continue to wait on crucial players returning from injury, there will be hope from fans that Jackson's much-needed goalscoring performance will be just the boost required to turn their misfiring fortunes around.