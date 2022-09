Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala has suffered a slight setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury but could feature on Friday.

Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards remain out, while Serge Aurier is still awaiting visa approval.

Fulham have a doubt over Antonee Robinson, who suffered an ankle injury against Tottenham.

Deadline day signing Layvin Kurzawa might deputise but Harry Wilson is still sidelined by a knee injury.

Predict Forest's starting XI

Guess Fulham's starting line-up