Since a 2-1 win over Chelsea in October 2017, Crystal Palace have lost their past nine league games against them. Only against Liverpool (10) have the Eagles lost more consecutively in their league history.

Meanwhile, the Blues have only had better league winning runs against Portsmouth (10), Sunderland (11) and West Brom (12).

There have been no draws in the past 22 Premier League meetings - the longest such run between two sides in the competition’s history.