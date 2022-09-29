Patterson update and DCL's 'difficult time'
- Published
💬 “It’s a blow for us all because he’s been fantastic. His level of performance has been great. Consistency, drive, bringing energy into the team.”— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) September 29, 2022
🗣️ Frank Lampard, on Nathan Patterson’s injury, & whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return to the squad
#️⃣ #SOUEVE #EFC pic.twitter.com/iE88Kz6WS9
