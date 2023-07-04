'I want more than anything to get back on the pitch and playing again' says Boyce

Liam Boyce assures he has been "listening to his body" as he edges towards a return to representing Hearts.

The striker spent the majority of last season on the sidelines after injuring his cruciate back in August against St Johnstone, so will no doubt feel like a new signing to the coaching staff of Frankie McAvoy, Steven Naismith and Gordon Forrest.

The Northern Ireland international is chomping at the bit to get back on the pitch.

"Towards the end of last season, I was dealing with a few niggly muscle injuries," he told HeartsTV , externalwhile the squad are out in Spain for pre-season. "Mostly from my body dealing with loads of running after doing very little for such a long time. It's slowly building up and I'm feeling stronger every day.

"That's what keeps you going and mentally driven. I want more than anything to get back on the pitch and playing again. I need to understand what my body is telling me to do in order to get back out on the park."

He added it's been a "tough" pre-season, but one that has "excited" him.

“You know it's going to be like that in pre-season but I'm excited at the same time because I'm back, and I’m enjoying being out with the lads again."