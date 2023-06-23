Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes England midfielder Declan Rice is the club's future captain and the Gunners are preparing a third offer closer to West Ham's demands. (Mail), external

Rice remains keen to join Arsenal despite Manchester City planning to enter the race and the Treble winners also being able to meet the £100m asking price. (Guardian), external

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has approved a potential move to Juventus, with the 30-year-old expected to turn down offers from Saudi Arabia. (Sky Sports Italy - in Italian), external

